Spoilers: WWE Star Returning on SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Also Scheduled

As the crew will be in the UK next week for the Clash at the Castle event, WWE will be airing a live episode of SmackDown and taping next week’s episode (September 2) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, tonight.

Fightful Select reports that a few familiar faces are expected to return. Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer JBL is set to appear on the show in some capacity. It’s unclear whether he’ll appear on tonight’s or next week’s taping.

For years, WWE has used him as a commentator or pre-show analyst on and off.

In addition, Xavier Woods will make his return after missing all of August as The Viking Raiders wrote him off TV after Erik and Ivar hit him with a steel chair and other weapons. For weeks, the Viking Raiders and The New Day have been at odds.

Early creative plans had Woods slated to return on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, rather than next week’s tapings.

More information about what WWE has in store for the show will be released throughout the day. The current line-up is as follows:

– Dana Brooke & Tamina, Shotzi & Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Natalya & Sonya Deville in a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match with the winning team facing Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the Women’s Tag Team Title finals.

– Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin