SPOILERS: WWE Tribute To The Troops Taping For 11/14

The 2021 WWE Tribute To The Troops is scheduled to air Sunday 11/14 on FOX. Below are spoilers from last night’s Tribute To The Troops taping in Ontario California-

-Michael Cole & Pat McAfee were on commentary. Lilian Garcia performed the National Anthem

-WWE Champion Big E defeated Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match. Big E also hit Robert Roode with a Big Ending after

-Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match. The Usos came out during the match and attacked Rick Boogs but Big E made the save. Reigns then finished Big E off