Spoilers: WWE Veterans and NXT Stars Set for Tonight’s Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are currently in town for the Royal Rumble, PWInsider reports. They are expected to return at The Rumble later tonight, most likely in the men’s and women’s matches.

Edge and Phoenix haven’t been seen together since Edge’s “I Quit” defeat to Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules in October. Rhea Ripley delivered the Con-Chair-To to Phoenix in the post-match angle. Edge vs. Balor in Hell In a Cell was originally scheduled for Royal Rumble, while Edge and Phoenix vs. Balor and Ripley was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber in February.

Edge is currently working on a WWE contract with limited dates remaining, but he has been filming the Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and The Olympians. He will play Ares, the Greek God of War, in the series, which will debut in late 2023 or early 2024.

WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile was also flown to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble.

As PWMania.com previously reported, NXT’s Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez are also scheduled. WWE had a strict no-NXT policy in place at the Royal Rumble last year, and while there has been no word on whether that policy will be maintained this year, top NXT talent had not heard of any Rumble plans as of mid-week.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Dolph Ziggler are also in town for the Royal Rumble tonight.

At RAW 30, Lawler mentioned that he would be appearing on the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show.