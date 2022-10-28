Spoilers: WWE’s Creative Plans for Bray Wyatt at Tonight’s SmackDown Tapings

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE is taping tonight’s SmackDown and the Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown from St. Louis. It was also reported that Bray Wyatt would be present at the taping, and according to a new report from Fightful Select, Wyatt will appear in both episodes.

According to the creative done on Thursday, several pieces of Wyatt’s past will be included in some of the segments filmed tonight.

Wyatt’s rocking chair from his first WWE run is expected to be brought to tonight’s taping, as is The Fiend mask. The mask will be ripped up by someone, either Wyatt or another talent, according to the current plan.