Spoilers: WWE’s Current Plans For Tonight’s SmackDown (6/2/2023)

The Night of Champions fallout will be featured on WWE Smackdown tonight.

WWE insider BoozerRasslin has revealed several potential segments:

* To commemorate Roman Reigns’ 1000th day as Universal Champion, “Reigns will influence protection from the Usos via Adam Pearce.” There is reportedly talk of a current legend introducing Reigns for the segment. It was noted that it wouldn’t be Rikishi.

Click here to read a report about a possible new title belt design for Reigns.

* A segment with Grayson Waller and Asuka is planned.

* Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes, as well as The OC vs. Hit Row, are among the matches. According to the WWE insider, there is “discussion over Styles being more aggressive and determined. Might kick off on SD.”

According to Fightful.com, WWE has brought in “a half dozen extras” to serve as security guards for SmackDown, but it is unclear which segment they will be in.