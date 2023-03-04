Spoilers: WWE’s Current Plans For Uncle Howdy, Update On Bray Wyatt – Bobby Lashley

Uncle Howdy will be appearing on WWE RAW.

Howdy is scheduled to appear on Monday’s loaded RAW in Boston for a segment with Bobby Lashley, according to PWInsider.

The Lashley-Howdy segment will be filmed in preparation for Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. There’s no word yet on whether Wyatt will appear on Monday’s RAW.

Lashley is also set to appear on tonight’s episode of SmackDown to continue his feud with Wyatt.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sami Zayn and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus are also scheduled to appear on Monday’s RAW.

The following is the current announced RAW lineup for the TD Garden:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler