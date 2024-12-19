Spokesperson For Janel Grant Responds To Allegations Against Lee Fitting

Kendra Barkoff-Lamy, spokesperson for Janel Grant, released a statement connecting the ongoing lawsuit against WWE with the recent misconduct allegations against WWE Head of Media & Production, Lee Fitting, stemming from his tenure at ESPN. The statement reads:

“How can WWE claim they are committed to improving the company’s culture, and at the same time, hire a man earlier this year who was accused of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment in his previous role? The allegations against Lee Fitting during his time at ESPN are extremely concerning. Revelations like this are why Janel Grant’s lawyers sent a letter to WWE and Endeavor, urging them to release all current and former employees from their NDAs. The same old boys club who enabled Janel Grant’s abuse are continuing to put alleged predators in leadership roles, and this pattern must change once and for all.”