Sponsor Revealed For Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes Match At WWE Backlash

The Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes match at tonight’s WWE Backlash Premium Live Event will be sponsored by a brand-new Netflix series starring a WWE Hall of Famer.

For the first-ever Lesnar vs. Rhodes match, WWE has designated FUBAR (F**ked Up Beyond All Repair/Recognition) as the official presenting sponsor. The spy-themed action-comedy series will debut on Netflix on Thursday, May 25.

Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in FUBAR in his first leading role in a scripted live-action TV series. Nick Santora is the creator of the show, which is made by Skydance Television and Blackjack Films. According to the synopsis, “Luke (Schwarzenegger) and his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro) have lied to each other for years, both of them not knowing the other is a CIA operative. Once they both learn the truth, they realize they don’t actually know anything about each other.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, there is still no information on whether Lesnar vs. Rhodes or the San Juan Street Fight will main event Backlash. Additional Backlash updates will be provided throughout the evening, and at 7 p.m. ET, our live results will begin.

The Lesnar vs. Rhodes poster, a match promo, and the FUBAR trailer can all be found below: