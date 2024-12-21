Sports Illustrated Announces 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards Winners

Sports Illustrated revealed the winners of its annual Pro Wrestling Awards, voted on by The Takedown on SI panel. The panelists submitted their top five picks for each category, with the winners determined based on overall points. Here are the results:

• Men’s Wrestler of the Year: Cody Rhodes

• Women’s Wrestler of the Year: Toni Storm

• Breakout Star of the Year: Jacob Fatu

• Match of the Year: Bryan Danielson v Will Ospreay

• Show of the Year: WrestleMania XL

• Story of the Year: The Bloodline saga

• Rivalry of the Year: Drew McIntyre v CM Punk

• Heel turn of the Year: Xavier and Kofi turn on Big E

• Best on mic: Drew McIntyre

• Tag Team of the Year: FRAXIOM