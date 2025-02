Sports Illustrated released a top 10 list on their official website, ranking the greatest WWE women’s wrestlers of all-time and at the very top of the list is former multi-time Women’s Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch.

You can check out the top 10 list below:

#1. Becky Lynch

#2. Charlotte Flair

#3. Trish Stratus

#4. Lita

#5. Sasha Banks

#6. Bayley

#7. Chyna

#8. Asuka

#9. Bianca Belair

#10. Alundra Blayze