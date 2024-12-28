Sports Illustrated Reveals Top 10 Men’s And Women’s Wrestling Matches Of 2024

Sports Illustrated released its 2024 Pro Wrestling Awards earlier this month, highlighting the best matches of the year. Alongside the coveted “Overall Match of the Year,” the outlet also revealed its top 10 matches for both men and women. Here are the lists:

TOP TEN MEN’S MATCHES

#1. Will Ospreay v Bryan Danielson at Wrestle Dynasty

#2. Drew McIntyre v CM Punk at HIAC

#3. Will Ospreay v Swerve Strickland at Forbidden Door

#4. Will Ospreay v MJF on Dynamite

#5. Roman Reigns v Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

#6. Bryan Danielson v ZSJ at The New Beginning in Osaka

#7. Will Ospreay v Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution

#8. Kazuchika Okada v Bryan Danielson at Wrestle Kingdom

#9. Mike Bailey v Konosuke Takeshita at Forged In Excellence

#10. Will Ospreay v Darby Allin on Dynamite Holiday Bash

TOP TEN WOMEN’S MATCHES

#1. Mercedes Mone vs. Hazuki at NJPW Strong Style Evolved

#2. Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale – Street Fight at AEW All Out

#3. Mayu Iwatami vs. Momo Watanabe at NJPW and Stardom Historic X Over II

#4. Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale at AEW Double or Nothing

#5. Mariah May vs. Toni Storm at AEW All In

#6. Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander at AEW Full Gear

#7. Bayley vs. Iyo Sky at WWE WrestleMania 40

#8. Iyo Sky vs. Utami Hayashashita at Marigold Summer Destiny

#9. Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace at TNA Bound For Glory

#10. Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge – Guilia vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Sol Ruca vs. Wren Sinclair at NXT Deadline