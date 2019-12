Sports Illustrated has a published a list of their top ten male wrestlers for 2019 and the names are as follows:

10. Nick Gage

9. Kofi Kingston

8. Will Ospreay

7. Kota Ibushi

6. Kenny Omega

5. Chris Jericho

4. Tie: Kazuchika Okada and Seth Rollins

3. Cody Rhodes

2. Adam Cole

1. Wrestler of the Year: Jon Moxley