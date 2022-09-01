Sportsbooks Preparing for a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Presidential Run

What started out as a joke may become reality. Sportsbooks believe that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is going to run for president in 2024. He’s seen as one of the most likely candidates to run for office on the market.

The Rock is given +350 odds, or an implied 22.2% chance to run for President in 2024. To put that into perspective, that ties Johnson with former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton. The only potential candidate who has better odds of running in 2024 is former President Donald Trump.

How serious a threat is he to win though? Sportsbooks aren’t buying into Johnson just yet. Johnson is given odds as low as +3300, or an implied 2.9% chance of winning the Democratic nomination. That puts him in a distant sixth place, tied with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper, former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick, and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander.

His odds to win the Presidency are even worse at +6600, or an implied 1.5% chance. That has him tied for 14th on the market with some notable names, such as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

Quote from OddsChecker spokesman Kyle Newman, “If Donald Trump has proven anything it’s that you don’t need to be a career politician to have political success at the highest level. All you need is the personality to garner enough support. Dwayne Johnson is without a doubt one of the most charismatic people on the planet. Still, there won’t be much faith from sportsbooks until the former WWE champion can prove his political power. For now, he’s not a threat but he is one to watch.”

