Sportsnet And WWE Expand Programming Agreement To Include Live NXT Broadcasts

WWE and Sportsnet have announced a new programming agreement that will see the weekly NXT show air live in Canada on Sportsnet360 and SN NOW beginning this Wednesday 2/24 at 8 PM Eastern Time.

“Triple H” Paul Levesque commented on the deal in a press release-

“Our fans in Canada have been all in on NXT since day one. We’re thrilled about this expanded partnership with Sportsnet which will help us grow NXT’s reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars.”

Here is the full press release from WWE-

SPORTSNET AND WWE EXPAND PROGRAMMING AGREEMENT TO INCLUDE NXT LIVE BROADCASTS, STARTING THIS WEDNESDAY

(TORONTO, ON and STAMFORD, CT) February 22, 2021 – Sportsnet and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced an expanded agreement to air live broadcasts of NXT on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW beginning this Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Now airing live every Wednesday night on Sportsnet 360 and SN NOW, 52 weeks a year, NXT is revolutionizing the world of sports entertainment with innovative styles from trend-setting and unapologetic Superstars including Finn Bálor, Adam Cole, Io Shirai, Karrion Kross, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. In addition to NXT, Sportsnet 360 will continue to air WWE’s weekly flagship programs Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, as well as WWE Main Event, and This Week in WWE. Sportsnet is also the exclusive distribution partner for WWE Network in Canada offering all WWE pay-per-view events and groundbreaking original series as a premium linear channel.

“Our fans in Canada have been all in on NXT since day one,” said Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development. “We’re thrilled about this expanded partnership with Sportsnet which will help us grow NXT’s reach throughout the country and introduce even more fans to the newest generation of WWE Superstars.”

“WWE provides some of the most electrifying entertainment in all of sports, and the passion of their fanbase in Canada is second to none,” said Greg Sansone, Vice-President, Programming, Sportsnet. “Reinforcing our already robust slate of live WWE programming with NXT was an easy choice and one our audiences have been asking for. We can’t wait to see the newest generation of Superstars live in action every Wednesday night.”

In 2014, Sportsnet and WWE signed a historic 10-year broadcast agreement, making Sportsnet the exclusive distributor of WWE programming in Canada through 2024.