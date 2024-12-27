SportsNet Negotiated With AEW Prior To TNA Wrestling Deal

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling has agreed to a new multi-year deal with Sportsnet in Canada. Shows will begin airing in 2025.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Sportsnet was originally in talks with AEW before the deal with TNA was reached. However, the negotiations with AEW fell through. Instead, All Elite Wrestling will air on TSN and Canada’s version of the USA Network.

Meltzer said, “[SportsNet] would say they went with TNA, AEW would say they got a better deal to stay with TSN and USA Network, so — USA Network in Canada, not to be confused with USA Network in the United States, even though they have a lot of similar programming — so, that’s what happened there. Right now, the only real — there’s a lot of small stations around the world that WWE’s out of, but the only big one is the India deal, that’s left. But the India deal’s the real big one, actually, the India deal — from a financially standpoint that WWE has on Ten — that deal is the most lucrative television deal in the world other than an American deal.”

Meltzer added that WWE will soon end its deal with Ten Sports in India, which could lead to AEW or another promotion acquiring the spot.