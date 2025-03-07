SPOTV NOW Announces International Streaming Deal With All Elite Wrestling

AEW and SPOTV NOW issued the following press release:

SPOTV NOW Secures Exclusive Streaming Rights for AEW PPV Events and Snow League in Southeast Asia

Singapore, – March 7, 2025 – SPOTV NOW, a leading sports OTT platform, is thrilled to announce that it has secured exclusive streaming rights for All Elite Wrestling (AEW) pay-per-view (PPV) events and the Snow League in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand (except AEW) and Hong Kong.

This partnership will bring the excitement and action of AEW’s premier wrestling events and the Snow League’s thrilling snowboarding competitions to fans across Southeast Asia. This collaboration highlights our dedication to offering top-tier sports entertainment to our subscribers.

Starting with AEW Revolution 2025 on March 10, 2025, in SEA time zone, fans in these regions will be able to stream all AEW PPV events live and on-demand through SPOTV NOW’s platform.

The upcoming events include (date mentioned are in Eastern time zone):

* Sunday, April 6, 2025 – Dynasty

* Sunday, May 25, 2025 – Double or Nothing

* Saturday, July 12, 2025 – All IN: Texas

* Sunday, August 24, 2025 – Forbidden Door (UK event)

* Saturday, September 20, 2025 – All Out

* Saturday, October 18, 2025 – WrestleDream

* Saturday, November 22, 2025 – Full Gear

* Saturday, December 27, 2025 – Worlds End

In addition, SPOTV NOW will also broadcast the inaugural Snow League event this weekend, featuring top snowboarders from around the world competing in halfpipe events at Buttermilk Mountain in

Aspen Snowmass, USA, on March 8-9, 2025 (SEA time zone).

The upcoming events include:

* December 4–6, 2025: Yunding Secret Garden, China

* February 26–28, 2026: Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass, USA

* March 19–21, 2026: LAAX, Switzerland

AEW has quickly become one of the most popular wrestling promotions in the world, known for its thrilling matches and star-studded roster.

The Snow League, created by legendary snowboarder Shaun White, aims to push the limits of winter sports competition, delivering intense performances and jaw-dropping finishes.

With this new partnership, SPOTV NOW aims to enhance the viewing experience for sports fans in the region, offering them access to premium content and live events. This also SPOTV NOW’s initiative to bring more sports content to underserved fans in the region to serve them better.

Don’t miss All Elite Wrestling and Snow League events, stream it live on SPOTV NOW. Download the app, tap the hero banner, and get your subscription pass now!