Stacked Lineup Announced For TNA iMPACT On 8/29

The lineup is set for the final episode of TNA iMPACT heading into the company’s next pay-per-view.

On the August 22 episode of TNA iMPACT, several matches and segments were announced for the TNA Emergence “go-home” show scheduled for next Thursday, August 29.

Featured below is the advertised lineup:

* Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann (X-Division Title)

* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana

* Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers

* ABC vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something

* Hammerstone vs. Eric Young

* Ash By Elegance vs. Jordynne Grace (Match By Elegance)

* Nic Nemeth, Josh Alexander Final Face-Off