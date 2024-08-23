Stacked Lineup Announced For TNA iMPACT On 8/29

The lineup is set for the final episode of TNA iMPACT heading into the company’s next pay-per-view.
On the August 22 episode of TNA iMPACT, several matches and segments were announced for the TNA Emergence “go-home” show scheduled for next Thursday, August 29.
Featured below is the advertised lineup:
* Mike Bailey vs. Rich Swann (X-Division Title)
* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Santana
* Joe Hendry vs. Brian Myers
* ABC vs. Cody Deaner & Jake Something
* Hammerstone vs. Eric Young
* Ash By Elegance vs. Jordynne Grace (Match By Elegance)
* Nic Nemeth, Josh Alexander Final Face-Off