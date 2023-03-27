Stacy Keibler Officially Announced For The 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

Stacy Keibler will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2023.

Today, PEOPLE reported that she will join Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, and the late comedian Andy Kaufman in the class of 2023.

Keibler is best known for her managerial roles in WWE and WCW. She also participated in bikini competitions and novelty matches.

She provided the following comments to PEOPLE:

“I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest. I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes. My husband’s coming, my husband’s family’s coming, my family, my kids. We have friends coming from L.A., from Austin. So it’s really exciting because a lot of these people didn’t get to see me in action. I get tears in my eyes every time. How am I going to keep it together? I got to keep it together.”

“The fans are the ones that made it possible. I owe so much to them for getting me to this point in my career. I’ve spent time just reflecting, and I feel so lucky to have this extraordinary time with the organization, the community, but most of all the fans. And it’s shaped my life, and there’s nothing else that can get me more excited in the exact same way as being live in front of the WWE fans. Their passion is contagious. So I’m just so excited.”

Stacy began her wrestling career in WCW as a member of the Nitro Girls before becoming the manager Miss Hancock. When WWE acquired WCW in 2001, she joined the company. Before leaving WWE in 2006, she managed The Dudley Boyz, Hurricane, Rosey, Test, and Scott Steiner.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place this Friday following SmackDown. As PWMania.com reported previously, Dave Bautista is not expected to enter.