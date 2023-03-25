Stacy Keibler Resurfaces On Twitter, Posts Photos With Her Three Kids

For the first time in nearly six years, Stacy Keibler has returned to Twitter.

The former WWE Diva shared a photo of herself and her three children with the caption:

“Hi Been busy the last few years as a mother, wife and raising my kids, but excited to be back and reconnect!”

Stacy Keibler is expected to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2023, as we’ve previously reported on PWMania.com.

You can check out her tweet below: