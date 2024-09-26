STARDOM Announces Top AEW Star For Their Event This Saturday At Korakuen Hall

STARDOM announced that top AEW star “Timeless” Toni Storm will make an appearance at their event this Saturday, September 28 from the legendary Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan, where she will team up with Mina Shirakawa to take on Mayu Iwatani and AZM.

Storm will also be challenging Iwatani for her IWGP Women’s Title at the STARDOM event on October 5.