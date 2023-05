Stardom Fukuoka Goddess Legend Results – May 4, 2023

14 Woman Fukuoka Rumble Match

Suzu Suzuki defeated Saya Iida, Lady C, Thekla, Saki Kashima, Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori, Super Strong Stardom Machine, Super Strong Stardom Giant Machine, Super Strong Stardom Big Machine, Aya Sakura, Hanako, Tenjin Mask & Mai Sakurai (19:20) (Pre Show) Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Stars (IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani & Hanan) defeated Club Venus (Mariah May & Jessie) (8:55) Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

Cosmic Angels (World Of Stardom Champion Tam Nakano & Artist Of Stardom Champion Saori Anou) defeated Oedo Tai (New Blood Tag Team Champion Starlight Kid & Ruaka) (11:04) Rate: 6

Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai (Natsuko Tora & Momo Watanabe) defeated God’s Eye (Syuri & Konami) (7:02) Rate: 5

Tag Team Match

Donna Del Mondo (Giulia & Maika) defeated Aphrodite (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) (16:22) Rate: 8 (Recommend)

High Speed Title Match

AZM (c) defeated Mei Seira (10:46) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!) Rate: 8 (Recommend)

Goddess Of Stardom Titles Match

The New Eras (Future Of Stardom Ami Sourei & Mirai) (c) defeated FWC (Hazuki & Koguma) (17:36) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!) Rate: 9 (Recommend)

Wonder Of Stardom Title Match

Mina Shirakawa (c) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Natsupoi (20:27) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!) Rate: 10 (Recommend)