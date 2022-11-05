Stardom Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Night 3 Results – November 5, 2022
Triple Threat Match
Artist Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid defeated Lady C & Ruaka via Moonsault on Lady C (7:47)
Blue Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League
7Upp (3) vs. The New Era (1) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00)
Non Title Match
Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear defeated 02 Line via Fair Real Gift (10:40)
Tag Team Match
Aphrodite defeated Stars via German Suplex (8:24)
Blue Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League
FWC (4) defeated Kawild Venus (2) via Brainbuster (8:47)
6 Woman Tag Team Match
Donna Del Mondo defeated Oedo Tai via DQ (10:28)
Red Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League
Karate Brave (3) defeated Mafia Bella (2) via Flowing Flames (14:08)