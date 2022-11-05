Stardom Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Night 3 Results – November 5, 2022

Triple Threat Match

Artist Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid defeated Lady C & Ruaka via Moonsault on Lady C (7:47)

Blue Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

7Upp (3) vs. The New Era (1) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00)

Non Title Match

Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear defeated 02 Line via Fair Real Gift (10:40)

Tag Team Match

Aphrodite defeated Stars via German Suplex (8:24)

Blue Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

FWC (4) defeated Kawild Venus (2) via Brainbuster (8:47)

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Donna Del Mondo defeated Oedo Tai via DQ (10:28)

Red Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Karate Brave (3) defeated Mafia Bella (2) via Flowing Flames (14:08)