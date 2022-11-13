Stardom Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Night 5 Results – November 12, 2022

Blue Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

MaiHime (4) defeated Wing Gori (0) via Powerbomb (8:48)

Blue Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

BMI2000 (6) defeated 02 Line (2) via Swanton Bomb (9:32)

Blue Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

The New Eras (3) defeated Kawild Venus (2) via Miramare Shock (9:46)

Red Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Peach Rock (2) defeated Mai Fair Lady (0) via Dodonpa (7:39)

Non Title Triple Threat Match

Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear vs. FWC vs. Karate Brave ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00)

Red Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Mafia Bella (6) defeated We Love Tokyo Sports (2) via Stealth Viper (7:00)

Red Goddess Block Match Of The 2022 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Aphrodite (4) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champions Black Desire (1) via Hijack Bomb (13:42)

Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Standings After Night 5

Red

1st Place- Mafia Bella (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- Aphrodite (4 Points) (2-0)

3rd Place- Karate Brave (3 Points) (1-1-1)

4th Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear (2 Points) (1-1), We Love Tokyo Sports (2 Points) (1-2) & Peach Rock (2 Points) (1-0)

Last Place- Artist Of Stardom Champions Black Desire (1 Point) (0-1-1)

Blue

1st Place- BMI 2000 (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- FWC (4 Points) (2-2) & MaiHime (4 Points) (2-0)

3rd Place- 7Upp (3 Points) (1-0-1) & The New Eras (3 Points) (1-1-1)

4th Place- 02 Line & Kawild Venus (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Wing Gori (0 Points) (0-3)