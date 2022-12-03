Stardom Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Night 9 Results – December 3, 2022
Non Title 11 Woman Stardom Rambo
Wonder Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani defeated Utami Hayashishita, Giulia, Thekla, Mai Sakurai, Lady C, Hanan, Saya Iida, Natsuko Tora, Rina & Ruaka (16:03)
Red Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Match
Artist Of Stardom Champions Black Desire (7) defeated Peach Rock (4) (8:23)
Blue Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Match
MaiHime (10) defeated Kawild Venus (2) (5:50)
Blue Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Match
7 Upp (9) defeated 02 Line (2) (7:14)
Non Title Red Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Match
Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear (10) defeated Peach Rock (4) (8:34)
Red Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Match
We Love Tokyo Sports (4) defeated Karate Brave (7) (7:41)
Blue Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Match
FWC (8) defeated The New Eras (7) (10:20)
Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Standings After Night 9
Red
1st Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear (10 Points) (5-1)
2nd Place- Aphrodite & Mafia Bella (8 Points) (4-2)
3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champions Black Desire & Karate Brave (7 Points) (3-2-1)
4th Place- Peach Rock & We Love Tokyo Sports (4 Points) (2-3)
Last Place- Mai Fair Lady (0 Points) (0-6)
Blue
1st Place- MaiHime (10 Points) (5-1)
2nd Place- 7 Upp (9 Points) (4-1-1)
3rd Place- FWC & BMI 2000 (8 Points) (4-2)
4th Place- The New Eras (7 Points) (3-2-1)
Last Place- Wing Gori, Kawild Venus & 02 Line (2 Points) (1-5)