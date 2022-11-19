Stardom Gold Rush Results – November 19, 2022

Triple Threat Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai defeated Queens Quest & Stars (Saya Iida & Momo Kohgo) via Death Valley Bomb (4:31) (Pre Show)

High Speed Title Match

AZM (c) defeated Momoka Hanazono via Azumi Sushi (8:04) (Pre Show) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

Semi Final Match Of The Moneyball Tournament

Donna Del Mondo defeated Cosmic Angels via Elbow Drop (8:42)

Semi Final Match Of The Moneyball Tournament

Stars (Mayu Iwatani,Hazuki & Koguma) defeated God’s Eyes via Sec Leaf (10:05) (They will face Donna Del Mondo in the Finals)

Red Goddess Block Match Of The Stardom Goddess Tag League

Artist Of Stardom Champions Black Desire (3) defeated We Love Tokyo Sports (0) via seconds Black Tiger Foot Kill (5:47)

Blue Goddess Block Match Of The Stardom Goddess Tag League

MaiHime (6) defeated 7Upp (3) via Jackknife (14:05)

Wonder Of Stardom Title Match

Saya Kamitani (c) vs. Kairi ends in a Time Limit Draw (30:00) (Kamitani retains)

World Of Stardom Title Match

Syuri (c) defeated Utami Hayashishita via Vermilion World (28:14) (STILL CHAMPION!!!)

Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match Finals Of The Moneyball Tournament

Stars (Mayu Iwatani,Hazuki & Koguma) defeated Donna Del Mondo (9:58)

Stardom Goddess Tag League Standings After Gold Rush

Red

1st Place- Aphrodite (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Mafia Bella (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear (4 Points) (2-1)

4th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champions Black Desire & Karate Brave (3 Points) (1-1-1)

5th Place- Peach Rock (2 Points) (1-1) & We Love Tokyo Sports (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Mai Fair Lady (0 Points) (0-4)

Blue

1st Place- BMI2000 (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- MaiHime (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- FWC (4 Points) (2-2)

4th Place- 7Upp & The New Eras (3 Points) (1-1-1)

Last Place- Wing Gori & Kawild Venus (2 Points) (1-3) & 02 Line (2 Points) (1-2)