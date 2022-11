Stardom In Showcase Vol 3 Results – November 26, 2022

Location: Kawasaki Japan

Venue: Kawasaki City Todoroki Arena

Attendance: 778

Blue Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Match

7 Upp (7) defeated Wing Gori (2) via Nana Momo Diver (8:13)

Non Title Fatal 4 Way Falls Count Anywhere Match

Ram Kaicho defeated Koguma,High Speed Champion AZM & Artist Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (10:34)

Non Title Fatal 4 Way Match

Lady C defeated Himeka,Momo Kohgo & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani via Cobra Twist on Kohgo (8:04) (Since Lady C won she gets a hair makeover from sponsor hairdresser Saloon)

6 Woman Tag Team Judo Jacket Rules Match

Stars & Maika defeated Queen’s Quest & Mirai via Wing Choke (9:21)

Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai vs. Hazuki & Natsu Sumire ends in a No Contest (10:58)

6 Woman Tag Team Hardcore Match

Prominence defeated Cosmic Angels via German Suplex (15:42)

6 Woman Tag Team Casket Match

Neo Stardom Army defeated Donna Del Mondo (14:45)

Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Standings After Stardom In Showcase Vol 3

Red

1st Place- Aphrodite & Mafia Bella (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champions Meltear (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champions Black Desire (5 Points) (2-2-1) & Karate Brave (5 Points) (2-1-1)

4th Place- Peach Rock (2 Points) (1-2) & We Love Tokyo Sports (1-4)

Last Place- Mai Fair Lady (0 Points) (0-5)

Blue

1st Place- MaiHime (8 Points) (4-1) & BMI 2000 (4 Points) (4-2)

2nd Place- 7 Upp (7 Points) (3-1-1)

3rd Place- FWC (6 Points) (3-2)

4th Place- The New Eras (5 Points) (2-1-1)

Last Place- Kawild Venus & Wing Gori (2 Points) (1-4) & 02 Line (2 Points) (1-3)