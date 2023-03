Stardom In Yamaguchi Results – March 18, 2023

Triple Threat Match

Saya Iida defeated Lady C & Yuna Mizumori via Iidabashi on Lady C (7:19)

Tag Team Match

Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe & Ruaka) defeated Stars (Hanan & Momo Kohgo) via Freezer Bomb (8:42)

8 Woman Tag Team Match

Meltear (Tam Nakano & Natsupoi) & Club Venus (Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May) defeated Queen’s Quest (Wonder Of Champion Saya Kamitani,High Speed Champion AZM,Utami Hayashishita & Miyu Amasaki) via Fair Real Gift (12:36)

8 Woman Tag Team Match

God’s Eye (Future Of Stardom Champion Ami Sourei,Syuri,Konami & Mirai) defeated Donna Del Mondo (World Of Stardom Champion Giulia,Maika,Himeka & Mai Sakurai) via Lariat (10:49)

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Stars (Mayu Iwatani,Hazuki & Koguma) defeated Oedo Tai (Saki Kashima,Starlight Kid & Natsuko Tora) via Moonsault (17:01)

After the match Iwatani issues a challenge for the IWGP Women’s Title Match at All Star Grand Queendom on April 23rd