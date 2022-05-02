Stardom Interested In Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa For Big Sumo Hall Show

Although there haven’t been talks between AEW and Stardom regarding a potential working relationship, Stardom is interested in working with All Elite Wrestling.

During his appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer was asked about the upcoming AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door show and whether Stardom, which is owned by the same company as NJPW, being part of it. This is where he noted that there is a partnership between Stardom and AEW.

Meltzer stated that Stardom would love to have Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa on their Sumo Hall show at the end of the year. He thinks that there shouldn’t be women on this upcoming AEW-NJPW because NJPW doesn’t have a women’s division. Instead, he thinks there should be a big joint AEW-Stardom show.