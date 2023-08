Stardom Mid Summer Festival 2023 Results – August 19, 2023

Triple Threat Match

Mei Seira defeated Hanako & Fukigen Death via Rollup on Hanako (4:58)

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Future Of Stardom Champion Rina, Hanan & Hina defeated Waka Tsukiyama, Yuna Mizumori & Lady C via Seventeen on Tsukiyama (7:04)

Tag Team Match

Rose Gold (Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa) defeated Artist Of Stardom Champion Thekla & Megan Bayne via Rollup on Thekla (7:06)

Tag Team Match

Suzu Suzuki & Maika defeated Ami Sourei & Saya Iida via Michinoku Driver II on Iida (9:17)

Tag Team Match

Stars (IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani & Koguma) defeated God’s Eye (High Speed Champion Saki Kashima & Syuri) by submission via Standing Dragon Sleeper on Kashima (9:31)

8 Woman Tag Team Match

BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka), Dump Matsumoto & ZAP defeated Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, AZM & Miyu Amasaki) & Kyoko Inoue via Death Valley Bomb on Amasaki (13:41)

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Cosmic Angels (World Of Stardom Champion Tam Nakano & Goddess Of Stardom Champions Natsupoi & Saori Anou) defeated Hazuki, Shinobu Kandori & Takako Inoue via Fairy Magic on Hazuki (16:04)

6 Woman Tag Team Match

Nanae Takahashi, Momoe Nakanishi & Jaguar Yokota defeated Black Desire (New Blood Tag Team Champion Starlight Kid & Momo Watanabe) & Yuu via Nanamomo Driver on Starlight Kid (27:01)