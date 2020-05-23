Stardom Star Hana Kimura Commits Suicide At Age 22

Hana Kimura, best known for her work in the Stardom promotion, has passed away at the age of 22.

Many people became concerned on Friday after Kimura posted some photos of self mutilation on Twitter. She said:

“Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

She was often bullied on social media and it eventually led to her death, which has since been confirmed by Stardom. Their statement (translated in English) says:

“Our company player Hana Kimura passed away today on May 23.

We apologize for the sudden concern and sorrow for our fans and all concerned.

Regarding the details, there are some parts that we have not yet grasped, so we will continue to cooperate with the investigation between the parties concerned.

We deeply pray for Hana Kimura’s life.”