STARDOM Wonder Rendezvous Results – July 28, 2024

The following results are from Sunday’s STARDOM Wonder Rendezvous event at the Chateraise Gateaux Kingdom Sapporo in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan, courtesy of Fightful:

– Yuna Mizumori defeated Ruaka, Rian and Momo Kohgo in a 4-Way Match.

– Mei Seira defeated Saya Kamitani (c) to become the new High-Speed Champion.

– Miyu Amasaki defeated Lady C in a 5Star Grand Prix Blue Stars A Block Tournament Qualifying Match.

– HANAKO defeated Aya Sakura in a Singles Match.

– God’s Eye (Hina, Saki Kashima and Ranna Yagami) won a five-team Gauntlet Match.

– Syuri defeated Konami via DQ in a Singles Match.

– Eye Contact (Mayu Iwatani and Hanan) defeated meltear (Tam Nakano and Natsupoi) in a Tag Team Match.

– Natsuko Tora defeated Maika (c) to become the new World of Stardom Champion. Saya Kamitani turned on Maika and joined Oedo Tai. Tora announced that Oedo Tai is no more following the match and the group will now be called HATE. Tora also announced she will not be competing in the 5Star Grand Prix tournament and that Ruaka will replace her.