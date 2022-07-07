Stardom Wrestlers to Work NJPW Shows in America Going Forward

NJPW announced during a Thursday press conference that wrestlers from Stardom will compete on NJPW of America cards.

“In adapting NJPW to the global standard and audience expectations, we will be seeing women’s wrestlers from #STARDOM in NJPW of America rings moving forward,” NJPW’s Twitter account wrote.

Although Stardom wrestlers have yet to appear as part of NJPW’s touring in the United States, they have appeared on NJPW events, including this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 16 event.

A joint event between NJPW and Stardom is set to take place on November 20 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.