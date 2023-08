Stardom X Stardom Results – August 13, 2023

10 Team Gauntlet Match

Suzu Suzuki & Mei Seira defeated Syuri & Hanako, Yuna Mizumori & Momoka Hanazono, Waka Tsukiyama & Fukigen Death, Hanan & Hina, Stars (Hazuki & Saya Iida), Queen’s Quest (AZM & Miyu Amasaki), Oedo Tai (Future Of Stardom Champion Rina & Momo Watanabe), Donna Del Mondo (Artist Of Stardom Champion Thekla & Maika) & The New Eras (Wonder Of Stardom Champion Mirai & Ami Sourei) via Tequila Shot on Thekla (22:30)

Red Stars Match Of The 2023 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Starlight Kid (4) defeated Natsuko Tora (6) via Momo Latch (7:31)

High Speed Title Match

Saki Kashima (c) defeated Koguma via Recovery (4:53) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!!!)

Goddess Of Stardom Titles Match

Cosmic Angels (Natsupoi & Saori Anou) defeated Rose Gold (Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May) (c) via Fairy Stain on May (13:24) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!!!)

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Match

Giulia (c) defeated Yuu via Bianca (19:01) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!!)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Mayu Iwatani (c) defeated Utami Hayashishita via Dragons Ray (21:32) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!) (Recommend)

World Of Stardom Title Match

Tam Nakano (c) defeated Megan Bayne via Tiger Suplex (15:23) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Standings After Stardom X Stardom

Red Stars

1st Place- Natsupoi (9 Points) (4-0-1)

2nd Place- IWGP Women’s Champion Mayu Iwatani & Natsuko Tora (6 Points) (3-1) & Suzu Suzuki (6 Points) (3-2)

3rd Place- Syuri (5 Points) (2-1-1)

4th Place- World Of Stardom Champion Tam Nakano (4 Points) (2-0) & New Blood Tag Team Champion Starlight Kid (4 Points) (2-2)

5th Place- Hazuki (2 Points) (1-2) & Ami Sourei (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Saya Kamitani (0 Points) (0-9)

Blue Stars

1st Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Mina Shirakawa (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Giulia (5 Points) (2-1-1)

3rd Place- Wonder Of Stardom Champion Mirai (4 Points) (2-2), Saori Anou (4 Points) (1-2-2), Utami Hayashishita & Momo Watanabe (4 Points) (2-0)

4th Place- Maika (3 Points) (1-1-1)

Last Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Mariah May (2 Points) (1-2), AZM (2 Points) (1-3) & Hanan (2 Points) (1-4)

Matches Of The Night

IWGP Women’s Title Match- 8/10

NJPW Strong Women’s Title Match- 7/10

World Of Stardom Title Match- 7/10

Goddess Of Stardom Titles Match- 7/10