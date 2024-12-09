Starrcast Set To Return During AEW All In: Texas Week

Conrad Thompson, the driving force behind professional wrestling fan convention Starrcast, revealed its partnership with AEW’s principal event, All In: Texas, at a press conference today at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

“All In has been a week now. “It is going to be a destination,” Thompson asserted, underlining Starrcast and All In’s collaborative efforts. He described the event as “a celebration, a love letter for wrestling fans,” referring to the original Starrcast, which took place in conjunction with the first All In in 2018, and played a significant role in defining the modern wrestling landscape.

Starrcast has subsequently established itself as a major wrestling destination, providing a varied range of programs to entertain fans of all ages. Through panels, meet-and-greets, and interactive activities, the convention gives attendees unparalleled access to wrestling veterans, current stars, and industry insiders.

The inclusion of Starrcast in All In Week demonstrates AEW and Thompson’s strategic alignment, with the shared objective of providing wrestling fans with a holistic and immersive experience. This collaboration capitalizes on both companies’ respective strengths: AEW’s ability to offer high-quality in-ring action and Starrcast’s demonstrated ability to create a passionate audience and provide unique fan engagement options.

Significant events in Starrcast’s history include:

2018: The inaugural Starrcast, which coincided with the first All In, cemented the convention’s status as a prominent force in the wrestling scene.

2019: Starrcast expanded its scope with events in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Baltimore, carefully matching with AEW’s growing pay-per-view schedule.

2022: Starrcast returned with a Nashville event that coincided with SummerSlam weekend and featured Ric Flair’s final match.

2023 and 2024: Starrcast VI in Chicago and Starrcast DownUnder in Australia strengthened the convention’s international appeal.