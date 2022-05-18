Starrcast V To Include Four Horsemen Reunion

The legendary Four Horsemen are set to reunite this summer.

It was announced today that The Four Horsemen will reunite during Starrcast V on Saturday, July 30 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN.

The stage show is being billed as the first and last time this group of Horsemen will ever be on stage together. The Horsemen group that was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2012 Class will appear – Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon- along with Lex Luger.

Flair tweeted on the reunion and wrote, “The Last Ride For The Horsemen Happens Saturday, July 30th At The Nashville FLAIRgrounds! This Will Be The First Time We Have All Been On Stage At The Same Time, And This Will Be The Last Time! But Remember, The Horsemen Are Forever! On Sale Friday at http://Starrcast.com!”

Starrcast’s Conrad Thompson added, “Another stage show was announced for @StarrcastEvents! We will have this group of Horsemen together for the first time and the last time talking about the Jim Crocket Promotions era! Don’t miss the best photo-op EVER for this group on July 30th! Wait until you see the set! [winking emoji]”

As noted, Starrcast V will run from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. This will be a big weekend for The Nature Boy as The Roast of Ric Flair will take place on July 29, the Horsemen reunion will be held July 30, and the “Jim Crockett Presents: Ric Flair’s Final Match” special event will be held on July 31, with Flair expected to team with AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR to take on WWE Hall of Famers The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express and a partner. There will also be other happenings that weekend. Full details can be found at starrcast.com.

