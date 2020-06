Some names that Paul Heyman was planning on pushing that Vince McMahon soured on recently include Ricochet, Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrilllo and Shayna Baszler, who McMahon took off TV several weeks ago.

The Observer Newsletter predicts it will become obvious very quickly what talent McMahon didn’t want pushed as the show transitions over from Heyman to Bruce Prichard as Prichard is known for scripting shows knowing what Vince wants to see.