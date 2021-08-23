Statement From AEW President Tony Khan About Wrestling Goes Viral

On Sunday afternoon, AEW President Tony Khan issued the following statement via Twitter:

The tweet went viral with over 30,000 likes and some fans interpreted his message as criticism of how wrestlers are trained in the WWE developmental system. Khan had sent out the tweet shortly after an interview was published with WWE President Nick Khan talking about how the NXT brand is being revamped.

Here were some of the most liked responses to Khan:

