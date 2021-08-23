Statement From AEW President Tony Khan About Wrestling Goes Viral

On Sunday afternoon, AEW President Tony Khan issued the following statement via Twitter:

Professional wrestling is an art form. You don’t create great artists by training them all to paint by numbers in the same way. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 22, 2021

The tweet went viral with over 30,000 likes and some fans interpreted his message as criticism of how wrestlers are trained in the WWE developmental system. Khan had sent out the tweet shortly after an interview was published with WWE President Nick Khan talking about how the NXT brand is being revamped.

Here were some of the most liked responses to Khan:

Their blatant disrespect for “pro wrestling” is disgusting. You can always take someone and mold them but it’s a such a hit or miss because then you run the risk of ruining someone’s identity, instead of letting them be themselves. Once you lose who you completely are, its over — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) August 22, 2021

Nick Khan and Vince building an army of tall green dudes with zero charisma, literally setting the business 30 years ago. Tony collabs with the industry, does great professional wrestling and embarrasses the Fed every week. pic.twitter.com/AVtUUOfZrM — Drain Bamager (@DrainBamager) August 22, 2021

greats and even the best hands of wrestling learned their craft by work’n daily in front of live crowds and learn’n to listen.. by listen’n you learn how to take fans on a ride that fans become emotionally invested in.. today’s talent unfortunately don’t have that opportunity — RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) August 22, 2021

Nick khan has no idea who cm punk is. AEW is the haven for pro wrestlers, indie or otherwise. WWE is sports entertainment and will create sports entertainers. — M (@MarkRedbeliever) August 22, 2021

Repeatedly, people who come to AEW talk about creative freedom, ability to express themselves, & the open line of communication with you. People's happiness and the respect of their own individuality is so important, especially in this kind of environment. — 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@AmyNemmity) August 22, 2021