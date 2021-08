On tonight’s debut edition of AEW Rampage, Miro will be defending the TNT Title against Fuego Del Sol. The match stipulation is that Del Sol, who is 1-43 in AEW, will earn a full-time AEW contract if he defeats Miro.

Based on a statistical model, Reddit user zsghost determined that Del Sol has a 0.0019% chance of beating Miro. Here is the post that explains how zsghost arrived at that percentage number: