Status Conference Set For Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Wire Fraud Trial

A status conference for Ted DiBiase Jr.’s trial on wire fraud charges has been scheduled for August 14th before the Mississippi Southern District Court, according to PWInsider.com.

The conference comes after the Honorable Judge granted the prosecution’s motion to delay the trial in June, stating that more time was needed by both sides “to review the case and to prepare for trial or negotiate a plea.”

DiBiase Jr. was scheduled to go on trial on June 20th for the charges, which include one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning federally funded programs, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning federally funded programs, and four counts of money laundering.

The charges are related to the welfare fraud scandal involving the Mississippi Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programs.

DiBiase Jr. has entered a not guilty plea to the charges.