Status Updates On Bobby Lashley and MVP

Bobby Lashley will be working as a babyface Superstar moving forward.

Lashley returned to WWE RAW this past week after being out with a shoulder injury, and confronted Omos to set up their WrestleMania 38 match. In an update, PWInsider reports that internally Lashley is now listed as a babyface for the red brand.

Lashley tweeted a post-RAW warning to Omos this week and wrote, “What’s a colossus to an All Mighty?

See you Sunday big man. Hope you liked the view tonight [face with triumph look emoji] [fist emoji] #wrestlemania”

Lashley and Omos will do battle during Night Two of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Sunday.

There’s no word yet on if MVP will return to the storylines with Lashley. He has been away while Lashley was recovering, and has spent some time at the WWE Performance Center, working with names like Julius Creed and WWE NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. MVP indicated in recent Instagram posts that he was rehabbing his knee in hopes of getting medically cleared. He recently returned to the mats at Gracie Barra Champions in Houston, TX to work on his Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

MVP has also been in the studio as of late, recording music with Houston rapper Dwayne Swayze. He noted that he will release a new song and music video with the Kush God and Smoke Dza on April 20, and then a second song and animated video in May. “Gettin’ It” is the name of one of the songs he’s been working on.

Stay tuned for more. You can see recent posts from MVP below: