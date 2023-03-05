Steel Cage Match Added To WWE MSG Return, New Cody Rhodes Opponent, IC Battle Royal

The first-ever Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa match has been announced for WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden for the non-televised Supershow live event on Sunday, March 12.

WWE previously announced that Rhodes would return to MSG for the first time in 7 years, but he is now scheduled to face Sikoa.

There will also be a Steel Cage match between Seth Rollins and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, a Lights Out Street Fight between Bray Wyatt and LA Knight, and Sonya Deville vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

As PWMania.com previously reported, MSG will host a 20-Man Battle Royale that night. The winner will face WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER that same night, it was later revealed. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Rey Mysterio, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, The Miz, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Dexter Lumis, Bronson Reed, Rick Boogs, Santos Escobar, Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Karrion Kross are advertised for the Battle Royal.

Sami Zayn, Ronda Rousey, Liv Morgan, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are among the other Superstars advertised for MSG on March 12.