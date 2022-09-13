Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE NXT One Year Anniversary Celebration

The one-year anniversary celebration episode of WWE NXT 2.0 will begin with a major match inside a Steel Cage on Tuesday.

The results of the fan vote to determine the stipulation for The Creed Brothers’ match against the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly have been counted, and the fans chose a match inside a steel cage. The other two possibilities were the Tornado Tag and No Disqualification.

The match in the Steel Cage between Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers will kick off the special episode that will air on the USA Network. The titles will also be on the line.

Here is the updated line-up for this week’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration:

– Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defend against The Creed Brothers in a Steel Cage match to open the show. Stipulation was chosen by fan vote

– Fan voting will determine who wins the award for NXT 2.0 Superstar of the Year. Options are Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Unified NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, The Creed Brothers, Joe Gacy, Grayson Waller, Tony D’Angelo, Cameron Grimes, Chase University, Santos Escobar, Toxic Attraction, Cora Jade, Tiffany Stratton, Nikkita Lyons, Roxanne Perez

– NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes will defend his title against a challenger decided by fan voting – Von Wagner or Joe Gacy or Wes Lee

– Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose makes first appearance since Worlds Collide

– “The Super Diva” Quincy Elliott makes NXT 2.0 debut

– Security guard Hank Walker makes NXT 2.0 debut vs. Javier Bernal

– Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Cameron Grimes and a mystery partner

– Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Kiana James and Arianna Grace

– Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley

– Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in Part 2 of their Best of 3 Series, currently led 1-0 by Axiom (not confirmed)

Below is a promo for the show: