Steel Cage Match Revealed For WWE Payback

The upcoming Payback Premium Live Event is set to feature a Steel Cage Match.

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match is now being advertised for Payback in international markets and on WWE Main Event, as seen in the clip below. As of this writing, WWE had not officially announced the match on their website or social media channels.

Lynch finally got her rematch against Stratus on this week’s RAW, with Zoey Stark barred from ringside, but the match ended in a Double Count Out after they fought into the crowd. Stark later attacked Lynch as the fight spilled into the concessions area, prompting an enraged Adam Pearce to reschedule the Steel Cage match for a later date. The Payback match should be confirmed after Stratus was announced for weekend live events in Canada and Monday’s RAW.

The PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will host the 2023 WWE Payback Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 2. As of this writing, no official matches have been announced.