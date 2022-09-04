Steel Cage Match Revealed for WWE RAW

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, a match for the United States Championship will take place inside a steel cage.

The Miz challenged United States Champion Bobby Lashley to a match via social media, which ultimately led to the match being set up. Miz claimed that if it weren’t for Dexter Lumis’s appearance the previous Monday, he would have won. Miz continued by saying that he will make the title relevant and that he wants it to be bigger than any other title in WWE.

Lashley provided his response on Twitter, in which he stated that the only way to maintain the credibility of the title is to prevent individuals such as The Miz from holding it.

Recently, Lumis has been getting involved in Miz matches, and as a result, this steel cage match has the potential to be the launching point for the official beginning of their angle. There have been rumors that Lumis will be joined by Indi Hartwell on the main roster in order to engage in a feud with Miz and Maryse.

