“Steiner Diner” Edition of WWE Table For 3 to Premiere on Friday

Later on this week, the “Steiner Diner” edition of Table For 3 will premiere on WWE Network.

Bron Breaker, the current Unified WWE NXT Champion, will appear on a special episode of Table For 3 with his father Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner, both of whom are inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. This episode will air on both Peacock and the WWE Network.

The episode will be released on Friday.

Back in April, Breaker was the one who presented The Steiners with their WWE Hall of Fame rings. The Table For Three episode was shot a few months ago.