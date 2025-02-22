Steph De Lander And Mance Warner Tease Possible WWE NXT Appearance

TNA Wrestling stars Steph De Lander and Mance Warner spoke with Jim Varsallone about a number of topics, including potentially appearing on WWE NXT.

De Lander said, “We live like five minutes away from Full Sail, which means we live about ten minutes away from the PC and I still remember how to get there, so I think at some point, giving Mance a little tour of my old stomping grounds and seeing if he wants to get involved in the shuffle could definitely be an interesting idea.”

Warner added:

“Once again, we don’t even gotta fly nowhere to get there. That means there ain’t no security guards stopping me, patting my boots, looking for a screwdriver or seeing if I’m walking through a building. I’m pretty handy with tools, I can pop a door off real quick and then I can put someone through that with a chokeslam or a pile driver or a DDT. The possibilities are endless. It’s a black canvas and I like throwing a little blood on that canvas.”

You can check out De Lander and Warner’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)