Exclusive: Steph De Lander Warns WWE NXT Stars, Mance Warner Calls Out Kevin Owens

In an exclusive interview with PWMania.com, Steph De Lander and Mance Warner open up about their TNA debut as a power couple, the ongoing WWE NXT partnership, the excitement surrounding Slammiversary, and much more.



What was it like to make your television debut together in January?

Mance: “I grew up watching TNA. As soon as I soon I was coming in, I was ready to go. I’ll fight anyone there. I’ll beat anyone there. It just so happens I had my ol’ lady with me.”

Steph: “It was cool. The last time I was seen on TNA I was announcing I was having neck surgery. It just so happens that it was in the same venue in San Antonio where I announced I had to have neck surgery, that a few months later I was able to return with Mance to pick up this new storyline. It was a cool little full-circle moment and I’m so happy to be back in TNA.”

What has it been like turning into Steph De Lander, and making that transition from what we thought we knew from Persia Pirotta?

“It’s one of those things where I think in life you always think everything and have it figured out, and then a couple years later you look back and realize you have no idea. When I was at NXT, I thought I was ready to be at WWE. Now, I look at that time I realize I wasn’t ready. I wasn’t sure at that time, who I was. So, how can I expect anyone else to buy into me as a performer if I don’t even know who I am? I don’t think that’s 100% my fault. That environment was very, I was a blank canvas so I was able to be whatever they needed me to be, but then I had this realization since getting released, speaking to my mentors, and seeing what people like Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Matt Cardona, and even Chelsea Greene, and seeing these kinds of career metamorphosis, outside of WWE and realizing that’s the path I want to take. I had to let go of the fear of making the wrong decision or changing something about my appearance which may not be likable by every single person. Whatever it may be, I had to let go of that fear and commit to becoming myself and once I did that everything began to click a lot more.”

What are your thoughts on being a member of the TNA Knockouts roster and being a part of one of the most talented women’s divisions in all of professional wrestling?

“I think the Knockouts have always been a very strong women’s division in all of wrestling. In my opinion, for TNA you go there for the Knockouts and for the X-Division. That’s not a knock on anyone else. But that’s just the reality. In areas where another company may be lacking, TNA is really strong. I think we’re in this very interesting transitional period where a lot of the mainstay names who have been on TNA for years have moved on. In the past year, we lost Deonna and Jordynne Grace who were huge parts of the women’s division, so it’ll be interesting to see who steps up over the next few months and who claims those spots. It’s a very exciting time for me, as well because I’m looking around at the playing field and seeing what spots are open and plotting my next moves as always.”

Mance, you made your debut and took out Sami Callihan. What made you want to target Sami?

“Cause he’s out there in the ring. I fought Sami all over the world. Like I said earlier, I was a fan of TNA when it first started. I remember buying the VHS back when it was on. Me debuting out there and fighting someone who I know likes hurting people and loves violence. I’ve said it before but I don’t do matches, I do fights. At some point, Sami and Ol’ Mancer are going to fight. It may not end, it could continue and keep going. But either way, I’m very excited about it.”

Mance, what was it like for you to debut for the company you were such a big fan of growing up?

“I love it. I remember hearing them yell we’re fighting through the Impact Zone and that just put a smile on my face. It’s those little things where when you’re a fan and love the industry so much, you’ve already seen it in your head when you go do something. Then, when you go out there and do it, that’s the good journey of it. Once again, when it’s me and Sami, I’m going to beat him up. I’m going to cut him up. I’m going to beat him into the dirt. I’m excited for that. It makes me happy.”

The NXT and TNA crossover is in full swing. Do you guys have your eyes on anyone from NXT who you may not normally be given the chance to square off with?

Mance: “You know my answer. Anyone. If I get a paycheck for beating up someone. But, there are tons of people, you could throw me in there with any single person. I would love to get a paycheck for punching Lexis King in the mouth, that’d make me feel good. Everyone knows I want to beat the sh*t out of Kevin Owens sometime too.”

Steph: “For me, and this may be pulling the curtain back a little too much, but I’m interested in what is going to be a good story and make sense. Is there someone I have history with from the past, or is there something more to this than just a good wrestling match? There are people there who were there when I was there, and there are people that I like and people I don’t like, and that’s reality. If I were to come back to NXT at some point, there’s a couple of people I think would be shaking in their boots, and that in itself is funny to me.”

What are your thoughts on TNA debuting at UBS Arena on Long Island this July for one of its biggest shows of the year, Slammiversary?

Mance: “Slammiversary is a staple of TNA. If you know anything about TNA you know Slammiversary, here we go. For me, I’ve been busting my butt all over, and now I’m at TNA. For the fans that do know me, they know Ol’ Mancer is going to get wild. I’m on that stage at TNA, at Slammiversary, in front of those fans, I’m going to get wild. The fans who don’t know, they’ll know by then. For me, I’m very excited for us to be at TNA and have that platform for just how down and dirty Ol’ Mancer can get. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Steph: “At Slammiversary last year I proposed. Feeling the energy of that crowd and how awesome that moment was. At the time that was the biggest crowd I’ve ever been in front of. Now, I’m sure this year will top it. Whether I’m wrestling or just a part of the show in someway it’s just going to be one of those cool moments, because there was a time period where a couple hundred people in the crowd would be a good night, now there’s going to be thousands of people. That’s a cool full circle moment for TNA in general and I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

What’s next for each of you? Do you have any future goals or opponents you’d like to face?

Mance: “Every company I ever went to I start at the bottom and work up the ladder and ain’t nothing different out here. Like I said, I’m a fan of TNA and grew up watching it. Now, I’m at TNA, with Steph. Every place we ever went we take over. In my mind, I will fight every single person. I want to end up as one of the people where if you say TNA, you’ll think of Steph and Ol’ Mancer, and at some point get the gold and be at the top.”

Steph: “For me, first and foremost, I’m still recovering from my neck surgery, so my biggest goal for this year is to return to the ring and come back healthy. I definitely in the next 12 months want to win another title in TNA, preferably not by a divorce. I’d love to get my hands on the Knockout’s Title or Knockout’s Tag Titles. I think as long as everything goes the way I think it will, as long as I stay true to my plan and my goals, I don’t think that’s too much of a farfetched idea.”

