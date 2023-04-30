Steph De Lander Reflects On Her WWE Release, Says She’s The Independent Scene

This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of Steph de Lander’s release from WWE.

The former WWE Persia Pirotta took to Instagram to reflect on her release and work on the independent scene.

She stated, “Exactly 1 year ago I lost my dream job. Today I sit here & realise it was probably the best thing to happen to my career. Initially, I didn’t know where I fit in on the independent scene. B*tch, I am the independent scene! At first, I groaned at the idea of being back on the indies. But then I realised, now more than ever I am in complete control of my career and my destiny. With a pair of wrestling boots and a microphone in hand, watch me take over the entire f**king industry. What an exciting time to be SDL.”

You can check out her complete post below: