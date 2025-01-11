Steph De Lander Releases T-Shirt To Benefit California Wildfire Disaster Relief

TNA Wrestling star Steph De Lander, who is currently out of action with an injury, took to her official Twitter (X) account and announced she is releasing a new shirt in order to raise money to benefit disaster relief efforts for the California wildfires.

De Lander wrote, “100% of the proceeds of this shirt will be donated to Pasadena Human Society to aid in disaster relief due to the California fires. Shop here 👉🏼 http://stephdelanderstore.com”

You can check out De Lander’s post below.