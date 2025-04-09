Steph De Lander: “We Found Out About Gail Kim’s Departure On Twitter”

TNA Wrestling star Steph De Lander spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on various topics, including having faith in the Knockouts division.

De Lander said, “With wrestling, the way that it goes, as always, is people think that on the inside of a company, we get a whole bunch more notice or information about stuff. I found out when Twitter found out. So obviously, a huge shock. Gail has been instrumental in TNA for years and years and years and years, especially for the women. So I think it’s just one of those situations where, like, personally for me, I can only have hope and optimism that this isn’t going to be a negative thing for especially the females at TNA. I know and have faith in people like Tommy and Hunter/Delirious running creative and a few other people within TNA that I think that we are going to be fine.”

On Gail Kim’s TNA release and the impact it will have:

“Losing Gail definitely is a big blow for men and women. Everyone loved her. So that was a very big shock for me and I think from speaking to other people, everyone was definitely like blindsided by that for sure.”

